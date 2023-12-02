The Squeeze Bottle Tip You Need To Effortlessly Drizzle Chocolate

Dessert decorating is an art that can be challenging to master. Edible ingredients are often uncooperative when you're trying to shape them into something beautiful or intricate. Even the best designs can emerge unsightly. Melted chocolate, in particular, is a temperamental confectionery. It can easily scorch as you melt it or seize (turn from smooth to grainy and gooey). Even if you melt it properly, it can get everywhere as you try to decorate.

Dripping with spoons or forks is imprecise and unhelpful if you're trying to draw, write, or drizzle. If you're an experienced dessert decorator, you've likely tried to perfect these techniques by cutting the end off of a plastic storage bag to create a makeshift piping bag for melted chocolate. That can be hard to control, prone to dripping, and messy to clean up, though. Enter the squeeze bottle. This veteran of condiments contains your melted chocolate, allows for directed decorating, and is easy to keep warm as you go.

Just snip the tip off the bottle top to create sweet drawings and designs or to write chocolate words. It's also a quick and clean way to create a drizzle over the edges of cakes and cookies or to fill chocolate molds. When you're finished, just wash it out and put it away for next time.