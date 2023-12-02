The Flour Measuring Tip You Need To Remember For Gluten-Free Cake

If you are used to working with flour by merely scooping it out of the package with a measuring cup, you may be wondering how to go about measuring flour by weight. First, try to seek out recipes that list ingredients by weight in the first place. Unlike old recipe books that only listed cup and spoon measurements, times have changed and many modern baking recipes tend to be developed with weights noted.

The best and easiest way to measure ingredients for a gluten-free bake recipe (or for any type of bake at all) is to use a single large bowl on the weighing scale, and make sure that the scale is set to zero before adding a new ingredient to the bowl. This process is called "taring" and helps to greatly reduce the amount of bowls used when preparing batter for a bake.

The reason why weighing is so necessary for gluten-free flour is because readily available gluten-free flour blends are made up of different whole-grain flours and white starches that all have different weights. Depending on the brand, manufacturers will use different types of flours and starches in different ratios in order to reflect the different properties of wheat flour. The safest way to account for this variety of blends and weights is to simply measure by weight and not by volume.