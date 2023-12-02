The Baking Sheet Hack For An Easy Makeshift Pizza Stone

Most foodies might agree that in a perfect world, every newly built house should come equipped with either separate pizza ovens or pizza stones. You might even feel a tinge of sadness as you sort through countless homemade pizza and pizza dough recipes, lamenting the lack of a trusted pizza stone to make your signature pies extra crispy. If you've had pizza baked on a stone before, then you know what you're missing at home by simply using a regular old sheet pan. Pizza stones are sturdy slabs of ceramic, stone, or steel, that conduct high-temperature heat and evenly cook your pizza from the bottom up. As long as you have a handy pizza stone, you no longer have to worry about overcooking your pizza toppings to ensure the crust is fully cooked.

If you wish you had a pizza stone but can't bring yourself to add more tools to your kitchen inventory, you can use a baking sheet to achieve a prime pizza crust. By simply flipping your largest baking sheet and placing it on the lowest rack of your oven, you are creating your very own makeshift pizza stone. The bottom (now the top) of your baking sheet will become hot as it preheats with your oven, allowing more even heat distribution to the bottom of your pie as opposed to the top.