Is Costco Open On Christmas Eve 2023?
The holiday season is practically here, which means beloved chains like Costco will be adjusting their hours of operation to accommodate the festivities. As a result, members are likely to wonder if the store will be open on certain holidays to ensure they plan their visits carefully. When it comes to Christmas Eve, rest assured that Costco stores will remain open. In the event that you need essential supplies for Christmas dinner or you're seeking a last-minute gift for a loved one, Costco offers a wide selection of groceries, home goods, apparel, and other items to make your life a little easier.
However, shoppers should keep in mind that the store does close on select holidays. For instance, shoppers will not be able to visit the chain on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. The store is also closed on Easter Sunday, Independence Day, and several other holidays. In addition to knowing about holiday-related store closures, Costco members should also be aware of altered store hours on holidays, including Christmas Eve.
How does Christmas Eve affect Costco hours?
Keep in mind that Costco's regular hours of operation can vary quite a bit from location to location. An average store is open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. during the week, while weekend hours run from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. However, holiday hours will alter the schedule.
On December 24, Costco will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thanks to the earlier opening, last-minute shoppers can find what they need in the morning just in time for the holiday. However, the 5 p.m. closing time ensures that Costco employees can make it home to their families with plenty of time to spare. The warehouse retail chain also has the same hours on New Year's Eve. While these holiday hours apply to many Costco locations, it's best to double-check with your nearest store before heading out.
What about the holiday hours for special services?
Costco offers a whole lot more than just groceries, much to the delight of its members. For instance, the chain features a pharmacy where customers can pick up essential prescriptions. Many locations also offer gas stations for affordable fill-ups as well as optical services where members can get fitted for glasses and contact lenses. If you want to know whether a holiday affects these special services, you'll need to consult the website and search for the store details of your specific location.
In the event that a store service lists only a phone number under the details, which is often the case with Costco food courts, that means it has the same holiday hours as the rest of the store. However, the store details for other services may list separate hours, which might not be in line with the holiday schedule. If there's any confusion, don't be afraid to reach out to the store directly and ask what can and cannot be accessed on Christmas Eve. Costco prides itself on amazing customer service, and staff can give you a concise answer regarding the special hours.