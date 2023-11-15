Is Costco Open On Christmas Eve 2023?

The holiday season is practically here, which means beloved chains like Costco will be adjusting their hours of operation to accommodate the festivities. As a result, members are likely to wonder if the store will be open on certain holidays to ensure they plan their visits carefully. When it comes to Christmas Eve, rest assured that Costco stores will remain open. In the event that you need essential supplies for Christmas dinner or you're seeking a last-minute gift for a loved one, Costco offers a wide selection of groceries, home goods, apparel, and other items to make your life a little easier.

However, shoppers should keep in mind that the store does close on select holidays. For instance, shoppers will not be able to visit the chain on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. The store is also closed on Easter Sunday, Independence Day, and several other holidays. In addition to knowing about holiday-related store closures, Costco members should also be aware of altered store hours on holidays, including Christmas Eve.