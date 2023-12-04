Effortlessly Make Super Flavorful Broth With Your French Press

The ticket to making the best morning coffee is the French press. But this brewer is no unitasker; it can help you in other areas of the kitchen, specifically as a surprising way to make low-effort, high-flavor broths, as well as boosting the flavor of any stock or broth you've had bubbling away for hours.

The most basic way to use a French press to make super flavorful broth is to start from scratch. Choose the flavor profile you're after, and chop your primary aromatics — be they alliums like onion or shallot, or punchy flavors like garlic, ginger, or turmeric — smaller than you would the chunky cuts of a traditional stock. Cutting pieces smaller increases the ingredients' surface area, promoting faster absorption of their flavor into your broth. Then, add them along with boiling water to the French press and steep, just as if you were making your morning coffee. Wait up to 15 minutes, then press into a jug or bowl. Voila: A simple, high-flavor broth without turning on the stove.