What Are Limpets And Where Can You Get Them?

The phylum Mollusca accounts for over 50,000 species. Some of these, like oysters, are among the most prestigious seafoods in the world. However, another type of mollusk called limpets are not. While oysters are a highly sought-after food that conjures images of decadence, limpets are still often associated with famine and poverty and are rarely eaten in modern-day America. As a result, few Americans know where to find limpets or how to cook them.

Some people, including scientists, chefs, and survival experts, are looking to change this. These individuals are keen for humans to make the most of this dependable and nutritious food source as our ancestors did in the past. They are making some progress; limpets are showing up more often on some of America's restaurant menus, and one species was even added as a food option at one point at Google's employee cafeterias.

With public opinion on limpets shifting, we have put together a guide on the mollusk. In it we cover everything you need to know about this largely untapped food source, including where to find it and how nutritious it is.