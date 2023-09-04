What To Keep In Mind Before You Dive Into Those Canned Oysters

Tinned fish has been going viral, and we're here for it. It's delicious, easy to prepare, and goes well with any number of accompaniments, from crackers and spreads to pasta and sauce. Canned oysters are an especially delicious treat when canned, packed with nutrients and far cheaper than ordering fresh oysters on the half-shell.

While you can certainly crack open a tin of oysters and dig right in, we have some recommendations for enjoying those oysters to their fullest. Oysters come in two varieties in the can: smoked and natural. Smoked oysters have a delicious smoky flavor to them and are ideal for certain recipes, but they're typically packed in oil and can be high in fat as a result. We recommend fresh, water-packed oysters instead if you want all of the goodness of oyster flavor without the heaviness of a large amount of extra oil.