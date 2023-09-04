What To Keep In Mind Before You Dive Into Those Canned Oysters
Tinned fish has been going viral, and we're here for it. It's delicious, easy to prepare, and goes well with any number of accompaniments, from crackers and spreads to pasta and sauce. Canned oysters are an especially delicious treat when canned, packed with nutrients and far cheaper than ordering fresh oysters on the half-shell.
While you can certainly crack open a tin of oysters and dig right in, we have some recommendations for enjoying those oysters to their fullest. Oysters come in two varieties in the can: smoked and natural. Smoked oysters have a delicious smoky flavor to them and are ideal for certain recipes, but they're typically packed in oil and can be high in fat as a result. We recommend fresh, water-packed oysters instead if you want all of the goodness of oyster flavor without the heaviness of a large amount of extra oil.
Benefits of eating canned oysters
If you love oysters but don't want the fuss or cost of getting them at a raw bar or seafood counter, canned oysters are a great alternative. Cleaning and shucking oysters can be a hassle, and storing raw seafood can be a headache. While fresh oysters will only last a few days in the fridge, canned oysters can last years if properly stored. When it's time to eat, all you have to do is pop the top and enjoy — no knives necessary.
Oysters are packed with nutrients, making them a great protein choice; they're also low in calories, as with many shellfish and, as long as you stick with water-packed varieties, low in fat. If you're looking for a source of Vitamin B12, oysters have your back — this vitamin helps with brain function and assists in keeping your mind sharp. They're also rich in vitamin D, zinc, manganese, and copper, all of which help keep bones strong.
Best uses for canned oysters
Canned oysters are ready to go as soon as you open the container and can be incorporated into a number of delicious seafood-centric recipes. A classic way to prepare oysters is to fry them and make popcorn oysters; canned oysters can be fried just like fresh ones, though be sure to rinse and thoroughly drain them before battering and cooking them. They can also be added directly into seafood pasta recipes, soups, or seafood stews.
If you want to use smoked oysters, you can't go wrong with a smoked oyster dip. Made with a mix of smoked oysters and cream cheese, lemon, and fresh herbs, this is a perfect light appetizer that goes well on crackers as well as with crudité like baby carrots and cucumber rounds. Smoked oysters also go excellently in chowder, where their signature flavor adds smoky goodness and delicious depth of flavor to rich, cream-thickened broths.