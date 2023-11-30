Does Tahini Need To Be Stored In The Fridge?

Tahini's nutty, rich flavor profile and creamy texture makes it an indispensable ingredient, and correctly storing it is essential to making the most of its qualities. Most commonly made from hulled and roasted white sesame seeds, tahini does not need to be kept in the fridge — just like any other type of nut and seed butter, whether peanut, almond, or anything else — but you can choose to keep it there depending on how you plan to use it.

There are benefits to keeping tahini in the fridge. Cold temperatures slow down the oxidation of the lipids (fats) in nut and seed butter, so your tahini will last longer before going bad. Cold also increases tahini's viscosity and thus reduces oil separation — it's the same reason it's sometimes recommended to store natural peanut butter in the fridge, saving the tedious process of stirring it back together whenever you want to use it.

However, tahini is naturally shelf-stable, so storing it in the fridge only has fringe benefits. It's not at all essential, and leaving it out doesn't risk it going bad.