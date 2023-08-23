Popeyes Sweet 'N Spicy Wings Review: This Sweet And Smoky Sauce Has The Kick We Crave

Long before it was fashionable to do so, Popeyes was spicing up fried chicken oh-so-right in Louisiana. Founded by Al Copeland in 1972, the chain not only popularized spicy fried chicken for the rest of the nation, but the popularity also spread around the world. Now in its 5th decade, Popeyes isn't resting on its laurels and instead continues to up its spicy game. The chain periodically introduces new items with flair and some with a lot of heat — for those who dare. Popeyes' Ghost Pepper wings returned to the menu in early 2023, and now joining them on the ordering board for a limited time only are some saucy-looking Sweet 'N Spicy Wings.

Using the start of football season as a calendar launching pad, and channeling the essence of sweet and spicy Southern grandma as seen in its ad campaign, the Sweet 'N Spicy Wings are here and ready to make a quick name for themselves. Are these new wings sweet and neat, or too spicy and a bit dicey? We ran out the door and hit up our local Popeyes to find out... to chew and review!