A Thermos Is Your Best Friend When It Comes To Keeping Gravy Warm

When planning any big holiday dinner, timing is always the trickiest element to account for. You're making a dozen different dishes, all of which have different cook and prep times; you have a limited amount of real estate in the oven and on the stovetop, and the various dishes all need to cook at their own temperatures. With so much to juggle, it's not difficult for one or two things to end up south of room temperature by the time everyone is seated and ready to eat — especially various delicious sides and condiments that probably aren't taking up much of your focus. Hence, the bummer of trying to pour thick, cold gravy over your plate.

Admittedly, we as a society have not perfected our means of dealing with gravy. It's typically served in a gravy boat, which may be easy to hold and to pour from, but the open top allows heat to escape quickly. The other option is to leave it on the stove, hogging a burner that you need for something else.

There's one useful object you may have on hand, and it's more likely to be found with your camping supplies than with your china: a trusty thermos. Thermoses are made to keep liquids hot for hours at a time by storing them in an insulated, vacuum-sealed chamber, making it the perfect vessel for steaming hot gravy, be it a classic turkey gravy or something a little more unexpected.