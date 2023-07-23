Kopytka: The Polish Potato Dumplings You Need To Try

While many people might be familiar with the humble pierogi, the filled dumplings aren't the only food associated with Poland. Rooted in recipes passed down through the generations, many traditional dishes are hearty and humble. For cooks looking to add another Polish recipe to their cooking repertoire, kopytka might be a tasty choice.

Translated to mean "little hooves," Delighted Cooking describes kopytka as a dumpling made from potatoes, flour, egg, and seasonings. It is recommended to use freshly cooked potatoes versus leftover mashed potatoes or other pre-cooked options. After the ingredients are combined, the dough is rolled, cut diagonally, boiled, and sometimes fried. The potato dumplings can be served plain or topped with various options, including bacon, chives, or even just butter.

Although kopytka is similar to another Polish potato dumpling, pyzy, the main difference is the type of potatoes used. In kopytka, the potatoes are cooked, similar to Italian gnocchi. Whereas, pyzy uses raw, grated potatoes and mashed potatoes to make the dish. For a cooks looking for another spud-tastic dinner, it is time to "hoof" a serving of kopytka to the table.