Is McDonald's Open On Thanksgiving 2023?

While turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing may be the standard Thanksgiving fare, some years you may find yourself craving something a little different. Many restaurants do close for the holiday, but some fast food chains may be open, at least for part of the day. For example, you may be able to get your morning coffee fix before meal prep begins, since some Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving.

Whether you don't feel like cooking your own lunch ahead of the dinner feast or you're craving a Big Mac after spending all day in the kitchen, you may be in luck. Some McDonald's locations will be open on Thanksgiving, though hours may vary.

To check if your local restaurant will be open, you can check using the store locator on the McDonald's website. If you're unable to find restaurant hours on the website, you may be able to give each individual location a quick call. If all else fails, you can always drive by to check in person.