Is Starbucks Open On Thanksgiving 2023?

If you're planning your Thanksgiving holiday and wondering whether or not your local Starbucks will be open to serve you a piping hot cup of coffee — or a pumpkin-spice-flavored drink — before a long drive to visit distant relatives, you're not alone. However, you are in luck because most likely the majority of Starbucks will be open for Thanksgiving 2023. Although there has been no official announcement from Starbucks about their holiday hours this year, the chain coffee shop is typically open every day and remains open on holidays — as it did on Thanksgiving last year and Labor Day this year.

According to a Starbucks assistant store manager on Reddit, whether or not a store is able to stay open on the holiday depends largely on staffing and having enough workers willing to come in. So, if your local store is understaffed, they are more likely to close on Thanksgiving. It's also true that some Starbucks locations change their hours on holidays and may open later or close earlier. So, how can you find out if a specific store is open?