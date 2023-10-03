The Extra Services You Should Never Count On Getting When Shopping At Aldi

Have you ever wondered how Aldi manages to sell groceries for lower prices than the competition? Two words: No frills. You can't cash a check, fill a prescription, or buy a fresh coffee at Aldi — and don't expect fancy product displays, either.

Aldi is a discount grocery store and nothing more. "We avoid non-essential services like banking, pharmacies and check cashing to bring more savings to you," Aldi explains. Those aren't the only non-essential services Aldi is missing. You not only have to buy your own grocery bags — you have to put your own groceries in them. No assistance.

Some customers might miss the extra bells and whistles. But others appreciate the low, low prices. In a 2023 U.S. Grocery Benchmark Study, 90% of shoppers agreed Aldi provides good value for money. And if you do your research before you shop, you can enjoy the value without missing the extra services.