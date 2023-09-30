How Long Should You Cook Steak Tips In An Air Fryer?
If you're looking for a quick, convenient meal that requires little cleanup, there's a good chance you'll be taking advantage of your air fryer come dinner time. While there are countless appliances that make mealtime more efficient, air fryers have garnered a particularly high amount of intrigue since 2015 due to their keen ability to crisp and cook most foods under the sun in a matter of minutes. At-home chefs who regularly crave steak may have already learned how to cook steak perfectly on the stove. But what if there was a way to create a simple steak-based meal without the constant fuss and worry of potentially under- or over-cooking your meat? Beef steak tips or sirloin flap meat is a semi-fibrous yet tender cut of meat located in the back half of the sirloin. These small cubes of beef are a convenient protein option for a fast weeknight dinner. And with the help of your air fryer, you can cook your next round of steak tips in under 10 minutes.
Make sure to preheat your air fryer to a somewhat high temperature, such as 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and mix the steak tips with your marinade of choice. Then, toss these convenient beef bites in the convection-like appliance for at least 5 to 6 minutes. While cooking a side of beef might seem simple enough, the thickness of your steak and the type of tips you purchase may impact how long the steak should be left in your air fryer.
The variety of steak tips may offer opposing cook times
Even though steak tips are known for their regional ties to New England, they've become a convenient and affordable cut of meat that's available at nationwide supermarkets and butchers. The best part about steak tips is that they're already cut into bite-size pieces, so utilizing your air fryer to make them is hassle-free. However, the type of beef used for steak tips tends to vary, which could impact the time these cubes of beef take to cook.
Although steak tips are typically cut from sirloin, they can also come from other parts of the cow. The most common varieties of beef that have the potential to fall under the steak tip title range from flank steak to tri-tip to filet mignon. There are many parts of the cow that can be cubed and labeled as steak tips, so it's important to take note of the internal structure of the meat before cooking.
If the steak tips you've purchased have more marbling, you may need to keep them in the air fryer for a few additional minutes. Generally, however, if you want your steak tips cooked medium, aim for a cooking time of 5 to 6 minutes, with the option to add extra minutes to reach your desired level of doneness. Regardless of which type of steak you choose, there are a few useful ways to ensure your next batch of air-fried steak tips cook to perfection each and every time.
The best way to prepare steak tips for the air fryer
The best way to promote even cooking is to buy a larger cut of steak and cut the meat into equal-sized pieces. (You can also ask your butcher to do this.) Ideally, you want the steak tips to be equal in size and thickness to prevent certain portions from cooking faster than others.
As with any batch of steak tips, it's extra important to choose a marinade that will up your steak game. Marinades that exude a diverse blend of salt, oil, and acidic ingredients have an uncanny ability to tenderize any cut of steak. The resulting beef will have an added zing of flavor, and any fibrous layers will become softened, thanks to the acidic ingredients.
Lastly, if you want to be sure you're not under- or over-cooking the steak tips, use an oven-safe meat thermometer. Cooked steak ranges in temperature from 125 to 155 degrees Fahrenheit. Generally speaking, most steak tip varieties only take a handful of minutes to cook in an air fryer. However, make sure to pay extra attention to the size and consistency of your steak bites to achieve the right level of doneness.