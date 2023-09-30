How Long Should You Cook Steak Tips In An Air Fryer?

Even though steak tips are known for their regional ties to New England, they've become a convenient and affordable cut of meat that's available at nationwide supermarkets and butchers. The best part about steak tips is that they're already cut into bite-size pieces, so utilizing your air fryer to make them is hassle-free. However, the type of beef used for steak tips tends to vary, which could impact the time these cubes of beef take to cook.

Although steak tips are typically cut from sirloin, they can also come from other parts of the cow. The most common varieties of beef that have the potential to fall under the steak tip title range from flank steak to tri-tip to filet mignon. There are many parts of the cow that can be cubed and labeled as steak tips, so it's important to take note of the internal structure of the meat before cooking.

If the steak tips you've purchased have more marbling, you may need to keep them in the air fryer for a few additional minutes. Generally, however, if you want your steak tips cooked medium, aim for a cooking time of 5 to 6 minutes, with the option to add extra minutes to reach your desired level of doneness. Regardless of which type of steak you choose, there are a few useful ways to ensure your next batch of air-fried steak tips cook to perfection each and every time.