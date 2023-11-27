Aldi's Apple Juice Is A Total Mott's Copycat
Best known for its wide selection of discounted groceries and home goods, Aldi is popular with frugal shoppers despite not offering coupons. However, the company's affordable prices don't seem to be set at the expense of quality, particularly when it comes to the chain's Nature's Nectar apple juice. In addition to sporting a similar packaging aesthetic, the mildly sweet beverage often receives favorable comparisons to Mott's, as both brands are made with 100% apple juice. Additionally, Nature's Nectar and Mott's have much to offer when it comes to nutrition, as both provide 120% of a person's daily recommended value of vitamin C per serving.
As for cost, online prices for Nature's Nectar apple juice are around $2 for a half gallon, while a bottle of Mott's juice can cost almost $9 per gallon. That means two bottles of Nature's Nectar would offer the same amount of apple juice for nearly $5 less than one bottle of Mott's. Also, keep in mind that in-store prices are likely to be lower when compared to online retailers, which means you might find Aldi's apple juice for an even lower price when visiting the store.
What people are saying about Nature's Nectar apple juice
Like many of the private-label products found at Aldi, Nature's Nectar receives a good amount of praise. For instance, the brand's Berry Burst juice was once lauded for its flavor and nutritional content by SELF magazine, which shows that Aldi puts a lot of care and consideration into its juices. Nature's Nectar apple juice is also quite beloved by shoppers online, who applaud it for its wholesome ingredients and fresh flavor. Many people also consider it a staple beverage for their children since it doesn't contain potentially harmful ingredients, such as high fructose corn syrup, and it's conveniently available in juice box form.
Additionally, Aldi's apple juice is strikingly similar in taste to name brands like Mott's, which makes it a compelling bargain for many shoppers. These flavors are so alike that it's easy to confuse the Nature's Nectar brand for the real thing. Getting private-label goods exactly right is a key factor in Aldi's success as a grocery chain, and it's also the reason customers find so many deals in the store.
Why Aldi prioritizes private-label products
When compared to other grocery stores, Aldi is best known for offering affordably priced products. In fact, the chain prioritizes cost-cutting in many key areas, such as requesting that shoppers bring their own reusable bags. This prevents the store from needing to purchase disposable bags, which is beneficial from an environmental perspective. Aldi also requires a 25-cent deposit for its carts to save money on staffing costs, as the deposit encourages customers to return them to the corral to retrieve their quarters.
As for the chain's product preferences, consider that over 90% of the goods seen on store shelves come from Aldi's private brands. This keeps prices in the chain incredibly low, as name-brand items are associated with higher costs thanks to advertising expenses. As illustrated by the store's brand of apple juice, this preference for private label brands doesn't impact the quality of the shopping experience, as shoppers are often thrilled by Aldi's version of big-name goods.