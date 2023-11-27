Aldi's Apple Juice Is A Total Mott's Copycat

Best known for its wide selection of discounted groceries and home goods, Aldi is popular with frugal shoppers despite not offering coupons. However, the company's affordable prices don't seem to be set at the expense of quality, particularly when it comes to the chain's Nature's Nectar apple juice. In addition to sporting a similar packaging aesthetic, the mildly sweet beverage often receives favorable comparisons to Mott's, as both brands are made with 100% apple juice. Additionally, Nature's Nectar and Mott's have much to offer when it comes to nutrition, as both provide 120% of a person's daily recommended value of vitamin C per serving.

As for cost, online prices for Nature's Nectar apple juice are around $2 for a half gallon, while a bottle of Mott's juice can cost almost $9 per gallon. That means two bottles of Nature's Nectar would offer the same amount of apple juice for nearly $5 less than one bottle of Mott's. Also, keep in mind that in-store prices are likely to be lower when compared to online retailers, which means you might find Aldi's apple juice for an even lower price when visiting the store.