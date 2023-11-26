Why You Might Want To Skip On Aldi's Nutella Copycat
Nutella is a chocolatey spread made with hazelnuts and cocoa powder. It's also the inspiration for Aldi's Berryhill hazelnut spread, which aims to provide the same delicious flavors and satisfying textures in a more affordable package. As for whether Aldi achieves greatness with its version of the popular product, some shoppers on social media aren't very impressed. For instance, a poster on Reddit said the spread had a "strong sugary after taste, and not in a good way." Other commenters expressed similar sentiments.
One person shared their disappointing experience with Aldi's name-brand product, stating, "I just optimistically cracked open my new jar of Berryhill and.... yikes, that was not good!" Others complained about the lack of flavor complexity, stating that the sweetness of the spread was dominant and that there was too little hazelnut flavor in the mix. According to one Redditor, this issue with overwhelming sweetness seems to affect Aldi chocolate products in general.
How does Aldi's version compare to the real thing?
Nutella is made using relatively few ingredients. Along with hazelnuts and cocoa powder, the product also features palm oil, milk, sugar, vanillin (which is imitation vanilla, i.e., an artificial form of vanilla extract), and lecithin, an emulsifying agent found in different types of food. As for Aldi's version, it features many of the same ingredients, including hazelnuts, cocoa powder, sugar, palm vegetable oil, lactose, and yes, lecithin.
As for the amount of sugar used in each product, Nutella contains 21 grams, while the Berryhill hazelnut spread contains 23 grams of sugar, which is just slightly more than Aldi. With such similar ingredient listings, one might think that the flavors between the two brands would be pretty comparable. And it appears that Aldi's version was once much tastier than it is currently. Consider what one Redditor said regarding the product, "I'm sad if there's been a change. I actually liked it better than Nutella. Not as sweet, I thought. Just right."
What to do if you're not a fan of the Berryhill hazelnut spread
If you find yourself with a bit of buyer's remorse after picking up Aldi's spin on Nutella, rest assured that you have options. While the discount grocery chain puts a lot of hard work into its private-label items, it also understands that not everyone will be impressed with every product. That's why Aldi offers the Twice as Nice Guarantee, which ensures that all shoppers leave the store fully satisfied.
Simply take the original package, any remaining product, and receipt if available and return them to your nearest Aldi location. Aldi will provide a refund and offer a replacement product to make up for the one you're not fully satisfied with. If you have the receipt, you'll either receive cash or your original form of payment will be refunded. If you don't have the receipt, Aldi will issue a gift card good for purchasing other items at the store. With this general refund policy, Aldi shoppers can feel better about taking a chance on products like the Berryhill hazelnut spread and make up their own minds when it comes to quality.