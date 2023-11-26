Why You Might Want To Skip On Aldi's Nutella Copycat

Nutella is a chocolatey spread made with hazelnuts and cocoa powder. It's also the inspiration for Aldi's Berryhill hazelnut spread, which aims to provide the same delicious flavors and satisfying textures in a more affordable package. As for whether Aldi achieves greatness with its version of the popular product, some shoppers on social media aren't very impressed. For instance, a poster on Reddit said the spread had a "strong sugary after taste, and not in a good way." Other commenters expressed similar sentiments.

One person shared their disappointing experience with Aldi's name-brand product, stating, "I just optimistically cracked open my new jar of Berryhill and.... yikes, that was not good!" Others complained about the lack of flavor complexity, stating that the sweetness of the spread was dominant and that there was too little hazelnut flavor in the mix. According to one Redditor, this issue with overwhelming sweetness seems to affect Aldi chocolate products in general.