The Ultimate Guide To Food Safety During A Power Outage

While foods may only last for up to four hours in the refrigerator, they will remain frozen for longer than that. However, the exact length of time they'll remain frozen will vary, based on how full the freezer is. A fully packed freezer leaves less space for warm air to circulate, so foods can remain frozen for up to 48 hours.

If the freezer isn't full, there will be more space for warmer air molecules to move around, so the foods inside will start to defrost more quickly. For example, frozen food in a half-full freezer may only remain frozen for about 24 hours. Remember, keep the door closed tight to prevent any food safety mistakes from happening. Every time you open it, you're allowing warmer air to get inside.

While keeping a full freezer is ideal, it may not always be possible. If your freezer is not full, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends grouping all the items together at the bottom of the freezer if the power goes out. This will keep them as cold as possible by minimizing the spaces between them for warmer air to travel. If you think back to high school science class, you'll remember that warm air rises, which is why you'll want to leave the items together towards the bottom — and not the top — of the freezer compartment.