Are Sulfites In Wine Anything To Worry About?

Whether you're drinking red or white, a great glass of wine can truly make or break a lot of meals, and knowing what type to pair with what foods is taken so seriously that there's an entire job for it (this is what sommeliers do). It's one of the oldest beverages in human history, possibly dating back to Georgia (the country, not the state) in 6000 BCE. It's useful not just for drinking but as a cooking component as well. And while drinking too much alcohol is never good for you, there have been some studies (albeit not conclusive ones) that red wine can be good for heart health. But there's another thing people often cite as a concern when it comes to wine: sulfites.

But should people be concerned about sulfites? Are they really dangerous for your health? The truth is actually much more complicated than just saying, "Sulfites are bad." The truth is, whether sulfites are something you should avoid comes down to each person and how they react to them.