Is Olive Garden Open On New Year's Day 2024?
People eat all sorts of things to bring them luck in the New Year. Hoppin' John. Pork and sauerkraut. Unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks from Italian-American casual restaurant chains. That's right: Olive Garden is open on January 1. You can celebrate New Year's Day with family (your corporate Olive Garden family, that is).
In fact, Olive Garden is open 363 days a year — every day except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. You can celebrate Easter, Labor Day, and all other holidays with some spaghetti and meatballs.
That said, it's always a good idea to call ahead and make sure your local Olive Garden is open. Holidays can be unpredictable for any restaurant. There could be long waits. There could be items missing. If you plan to eat one of your first meals of the new year at Olive Garden, the old axiom of failing to plan means planning to fail definitely applies in this instance.
What to order at Olive Garden on New Year's Day
Everyone celebrates New Year's Day differently. Some people eat a traditional meal to bring them luck. Other people are just trying to recover from New Year's Eve. Still others want to keep the party going. If, for whatever reason, you want to attempt to do any of these things at Olive Garden, it is technically possible.
First, a disclaimer: If you're a traditionalist looking for luck, you might want to eat at Carrabba's instead. It servesa sausage and lentil soup remarkably similar to the traditional Italian New Year's meal. Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana doesn't include lucky lentils, but it does include pork and greens — two classic New Year's ingredients. Alternatively, you could get a headstart on your New Year's resolution to eat more veggies: Order a side or two of broccoli.
More hungover than hungry? Unfortunately, there's no evidence that food can magically cure your condition. But unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks can't hurt (much). The soup provides hydration, the salad provides micronutrients, and the breadsticks provide carbs. You might as well be hooked up to an anti-hangover IV (note: This is not actual medical advice). Feeling good and ready to party on? Olive Garden has a surprisingly extensive menu of beer, wine, and cocktails. It won't necessarily be good — but it will be available. You can order something sparkling and toast to 2024.