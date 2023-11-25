Is Olive Garden Open On New Year's Day 2024?

People eat all sorts of things to bring them luck in the New Year. Hoppin' John. Pork and sauerkraut. Unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks from Italian-American casual restaurant chains. That's right: Olive Garden is open on January 1. You can celebrate New Year's Day with family (your corporate Olive Garden family, that is).

In fact, Olive Garden is open 363 days a year — every day except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. You can celebrate Easter, Labor Day, and all other holidays with some spaghetti and meatballs.

That said, it's always a good idea to call ahead and make sure your local Olive Garden is open. Holidays can be unpredictable for any restaurant. There could be long waits. There could be items missing. If you plan to eat one of your first meals of the new year at Olive Garden, the old axiom of failing to plan means planning to fail definitely applies in this instance.