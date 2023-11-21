How Many Spuds Do You Need To Make A Batch Of Mashed Potatoes?

Whether you're prepping for a holiday feast or just cooking up a side for a homemade dinner, mashed potatoes pair well with a variety of foods. The fluffy, creamy food complements meats and vegetables, making it a hearty holiday side dish. If you plan on preparing the potatoes to serve alongside turkey, stuffing, and green bean casserole, you'll want to plan ahead and make sure you have enough for all your guests.

Before you buy your potatoes, you'll need to know how many people you plan to serve. In general, you'll want to plan to make between one third to one half pound of potatoes per person. So if you're cooking for a group of 10, plan to mash up anywhere from three and one third to five pounds of potatoes.

Of course, you can always adjust the amount per person depending on how many other sides you're serving up. If you want mashed potatoes to be a prominent dish, it's best to cook up a few extra, just in case. But if you'll have a wider variety of foods for your dinner guests to choose from, you may be able to get away with cutting back a little bit.