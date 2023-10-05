Roast Your Chickpeas In Salad Dressing For A Pop Of Flavor

Raise your hand if you've been here: You're in the mood for a healthy snack, but you don't have many fresh ingredients on hand. You can't find anything that fits the bill, so you settle for potato chips. Again.

Next time you find yourself in that situation, there's a better solution, and it only involves two ingredients that you may already have in stock: A can of chickpeas and a bottle of salad dressing. Best of all, it couldn't be simpler to make. Just toss the chickpeas in the dressing and roast them for a crispy, crunchy snack that happens to be nutrient-dense, too. Chickpeas are rich in iron, folate, protein, fiber, and amino acids, and they may even be useful in helping manage weight and blood sugar, so you can feel good about going back for another helping.

Roasted chickpeas are already a no-brainer to make, and using salad dressing lets you skip the step of seasoning them while still packing in a lot of flavor. Just a few minutes of prep and about half an hour in the oven is all you need for a delicious, crunchy snack that's full of necessary nutrients.