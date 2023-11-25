Don't Throw Out Those Potato Skins, Make Some Tacos Instead

When it comes to choosing shells for your tacos, there's almost no end to the types of ingredients you can use. Conventional taco shells are either made from fried corn tortillas and crunchy or are soft-shell tacos made of flour. The popularity of tacos has led many people to think outside the box to create exciting variations. Some have turned Doritos and fried chicken patties into taco shells (we're looking at you Taco Bell), while others have used pita bread and pancakes. Each ingredient leads to a unique and delicious variation of the beloved taco.

If you love potatoes as much as you do tacos, there's another way you could create a new type of taco shell. The next time you're about to discard potato skins, think twice before you do. Surprisingly, potato skins serve as a uniquely flavorful base for tacos, giving you a savory twist to the classic Mexican dish.