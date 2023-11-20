What Makes A Japanese Fruitcake Different From The Classic?

When you hear the term "Japanese fruitcake," the first thing that comes to mind is probably some fluffier, sweeter, and more whimsical permutation of the classic fruitcake, perhaps made with castella cake and frosted with shu cream, more or less in the vein of how Japanese cheesecakes compare to the classic New York kind. You might even think it would resemble the Japanese Christmas cake, a soft strawberry sponge cake that's been inexplicably tied to a holiday usually celebrated with much richer and decadent desserts in America. But above all, you're probably going to be astonished to discover that Japanese fruitcake is about the farthest thing from what you might have imagined at first blush.

In fact, it's not even Japanese or very fruity at all. The reality of a Japanese fruitcake is actually a Southern holiday delicacy that's more along the lines of a classic American layer cake than anything else. With cinnamon-spiced cake layers separated by citrusy fruit filling, the Japanese fruitcake is a much lighter and potentially more appetizing alternative to the dense and somewhat maligned fruitcake as we know it. If you're looking for a conversation starter and a sweet cake to serve during the holidays — in addition to not being keen on resorting to alternative recipes just to make a fruitcake palatable — then the Japanese fruitcake is definitely your best bet to shake things up this year.