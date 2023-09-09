What Makes Japanese Castella Cake So Unique?

When most of us think of Japanese desserts, we think of things like matcha green tea ice cream and Japanese mochi. However, this is just scratching the surface in terms of what sweet treats are served in this country. Besides these, another popular treat that people enjoy in Japan is something called castella cake, or Kasutera.

Castella cake is a type of sponge cake, except unlike the standard sponges we enjoy in the United States, this dish is unique in that it has a bouncy, moist texture. Additionally, this cake is slow-baked in a wooden cake pan to help get it that unique, smooth texture. The cake is easily recognizable by its golden brown top and fluffy yellow interior.

Besides these properties that make Japanese castella cake unique, here's what goes into this Japanese confection. Plus, here's a look at the fascinating history of Japanese castella cake and how it came to be.