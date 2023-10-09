What Makes Japanese Shu Cream Unique?

In the world of sweet bakes and desserts, Japanese confections can satisfy both the sweet tooth and the eye. A fantastic example is Japanese chocolate cream, namelaka, which rivals the renowned ganache. Japanese shu cream is another. Sure, its name may phonetically resemble the French choux pastry, and although the two also share an appearance, there's more to Japanese shu cream than tasty imitation.

Shu cream, also called shu kurimu, is traditionally a sweet, filled puff pastry. This may sound very similar to the French choux à la crème, but what sets the Japanese version apart is that its pastry tends to be softer and chewier. Shu cream pastry is made similarly to choux à la crème. However, one difference to note is that some of the ingredients typically used in shu cream differ from what is available in France or the U.S. For example, hakurikiko, a fine-textured soft wheat flour, is popular in Japan for baking and tempura because of its fluffiness after cooking. Outside of Japan, traditional choux pastry typically incorporates all-purpose flour, which ultimately changes the pastry's texture and taste, even if slightly.