Add Pumpkin Seeds To Your Pie Crust For An Extra Crunch
It is no wonder Thanksgiving is one of the most anticipated annual holidays in the United States. It's a time to slow down, bask in the love of friends and family, reflect on what brings us the most gratitude, and, perhaps most importantly, indulge in all the tastiest foods of the fall season. From sweet potato casserole to hot spiced apple cider, every tempting treat is as comforting as it is classic.
When it comes to Thanksgiving desserts, pumpkin pie is the definitive dish. It's perfectly moist, creamy, and rich in its most essential form, but there are endless unique ingredients that can bring pumpkin pie to the next level. Some ingredient suggestions are more outside the box, like mushrooms and Greek yogurt, but one is so plain and simple yet so elevating: pumpkin seeds. Specifically, when added to a pumpkin pie crust, pumpkin seeds offer a crunch that enhances a pumpkin pie beyond belief.
Why seeds make a superior supplement
Most standard crusts consist of flour, butter, and sugar, yielding a crumbly shell that pleasantly contrasts the pie's creamy, pumpkin-y contents. However, mixing in shelled and roasted pumpkin seeds, also called pepitas, promotes the crust's role in the pie by amplifying the crunch factor and the depth of flavor in each bite. As two parts of the same squash, the sweet and savory flavors of the seeds and pumpkin meat balance each other out perfectly. Roasting and shelling the seeds releases their nutty taste and makes for a firmer, crunchier bite, so the roast factor is essential in enhancing the pie.
Although a pumpkin itself is synonymous with autumn, pepitas are a popular snack throughout the year, so they may not be the most obvious addition to a seasonal pumpkin pie. Packed with protein, magnesium, and other vital nutrients, they are as nourishing as they are convenient and delicious; so when creating the ultimate pumpkin pie, those unassuming little seeds should not be overlooked.
Pepitas possibilities past pumpkin pies
Pepitas can make a delicious and effortless addition to a pumpkin pie. Simply chop some up and swap them in for part of the flour. Or, if you're feeling especially confident in the hack, you may omit the flour entirely and try a pumpkin pie with a pepita crust.
While pepitas make the perfectly crunchy complement to a pumpkin pie, their potential does not stop there. From signature fall staples like apple and cranberry-orange pie to a refreshingly summery key lime or coconut cream pie, you can apply this simple hack to any pie crust at any season, Thanksgiving, and beyond. As long as it has a crust, pepitas can easily be of service. Beyond pie crust, the seeds make the perfect addition to a streusel topping too. You can mix them into your streusel topping for apple pie, and other treats like peach cobbler or even coffee cake. Pepitas level up every delectable bite with a bit of nutty flavor and crunchy texture.