Add Pumpkin Seeds To Your Pie Crust For An Extra Crunch

It is no wonder Thanksgiving is one of the most anticipated annual holidays in the United States. It's a time to slow down, bask in the love of friends and family, reflect on what brings us the most gratitude, and, perhaps most importantly, indulge in all the tastiest foods of the fall season. From sweet potato casserole to hot spiced apple cider, every tempting treat is as comforting as it is classic.

When it comes to Thanksgiving desserts, pumpkin pie is the definitive dish. It's perfectly moist, creamy, and rich in its most essential form, but there are endless unique ingredients that can bring pumpkin pie to the next level. Some ingredient suggestions are more outside the box, like mushrooms and Greek yogurt, but one is so plain and simple yet so elevating: pumpkin seeds. Specifically, when added to a pumpkin pie crust, pumpkin seeds offer a crunch that enhances a pumpkin pie beyond belief.