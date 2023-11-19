The Biggest Tip To Remember When Cooking Pork Ribs Vs Beef Ribs

Cooking meat outdoors is one of the great American pastimes. True: This cooking method is present in a lot of cultures. But Americans (particularly Texans) take to grilling and smoking meats with a gusto that's virtually unmatched around the world. We even have an entire grilling season — though you shouldn't let that arbitrary window stop you from grilling during the winter.

Of course, as with any other type of cooking, the key to grilling (or smoking) meat is knowing how to use the different types of ingredients at your disposal. You can't simply prepare everything the same way, after all, since some meats don't take well to certain cooking methods.

Enter ribs. One of the most common meats cooked outdoors, you may be unsure which of the two primary barbecuing methods (grilling and smoking) you should use for ribs. But as it turns out? The answer comes down to which type of ribs you're using — because beef ribs should be grilled, while pork ribs are best smoked.