The Heating Pad Hack That Makes Chocolate Coating Way Easier

TikTok is known for being a go-to source for interesting and useful cooking hacks. It's no surprise that a creator on the platform is teaching users an ingenious use for the common heating pad. While a heating pad isn't normally the sort of thing that belongs in the kitchen, this idea might just blow your mind. If you've ever struggled to keep chocolate soft long enough to coat your pretzels, strawberries, or other goodies, well listen up because this hack is for you!

All you'll need is a heating pad, some wax paper or parchment paper, melted chocolate, and whatever treats you want to dip in that chocolate. It's super simple from there. Place the heating pad on a counter with an electrical outlet nearby and warm it up. Form a barrier to protect the heating pad with parchment paper or wax paper. Then pour the chocolate directly onto the paper. The heating pad will keep the chocolate soft and provide a flat surface for coating those treats. Now you can perfectly cover those pineapple chunks, apple slices, strawberries, gummy worms, pretzels, and even raisins — whatever your heart (or tastebuds) desire — in chocolate.