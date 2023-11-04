How To Get Smoothly Melted Chocolate In The Air Fryer

The first thing you should know before melting chocolate is that water is chocolate's worst enemy. Even the smallest presence of moisture can cause chocolate to seize during melting, as the sugars clump onto the water instead of the fats, and a figurative and almost literal wrench is thrown into the entire melting process. That's why the most professional and traditional method of melting chocolate involves using a double boiler — that is, a bowl set on top of a pot of boiling water so that you get all the mellow heat of steam without the moisture.

Air fryers, being a compact convection oven, provide an excellent environment for melting chocolate. The convection mechanisms drastically reduce any chance that stray moisture will develop or get trapped inside, circumventing concerns over seizing. Furthermore, you can always adjust the temperature on even the most budget models of air fryers, giving you much more precise control over the entire process.

What you'll want to do is set your air fryer to preheat to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. For the best results, chop or grate the chocolate beforehand to smooth out and shorten the process. Once the air fryer is done preheating, put your chocolate in a heat-safe bowl and carefully set it into the air fryer basket. While you can theoretically leave the chocolate in there for 3 to 5 minutes until done, you may want to check in on it every so often to stir and make sure it doesn't burn around the edges.