The Ultimate Formula For A Drool-Worthy Salad Every Time

Some say that cooking is simply formulas, and recipes are just for reference until you know enough to make your own rules (baking excluded). Salads are the perfect entry to formulaic dishes and endlessly iterable. As long as you hit the correct elements in the right amounts, you're nearly always guaranteed to end up with an excellent salad.

The basic elements are veggies, protein, soft, crunchy, sweet, and acidic. Balancing these six components is the key to a perfect, craveable salad. Although people of the Midwest may disagree, the base of a salad should generally be leafy vegetables. Then start building layers, first by adding protein for a filling energy boost. Next add some texture by offsetting something creamy — like avocado, roasted veggies, or goat cheese — with something crunchy — such as nuts or dense, chopped veggies. Then, to top it all off, add contrasting flavors: Sweet and tangy, like fruit and vinaigrette, round out the saltiness and creaminess of the textural ingredients.

How much of each element should you add in? That formula will depend on what you want from your salad. Though most salads follow a structure of between 2:1 and 4:1 leafy green to everything else, no one will judge you if your salad is mostly cheese or heavy on the rotisserie chicken.