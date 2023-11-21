The Easy Hack For Safely Storing Wine Bottles In Your Costco Cart

When it comes to stocking your home wine cellar, you can't beat the deals at Costco. That's right — the warehouse juggernaut that's got all the extra-large boxes of cereal and barrels of maple syrup is also a great place to get good quality wine for less than $10 a bottle. They've got lots of picks from their own Kirkland Signature line as well as good buys on brands that you can find at other bottle shops for several dollars more. The problem with shopping for wine at Costco, however, is that the glass bottles tend to rattle around in those big shopping carts, and it's not that uncommon for one or two to break. But if you're stocking up your wine racks for a party or the holidays on your next Costco run, there's a pro move for preventing your bottles from breaking, and all you need is space in the child seat of any shopping cart.

If you've got a couple of glass bottles banging around in your cart, it just so happens that the space between the handle and the back of the baby seat is the same length as a 750-mL wine bottle from the bottom to the rounded shoulder. If you pop the neck of the bottle through the tines of the basket, it clicks right into place.