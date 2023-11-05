It's No Surprise That Costco Is Selling A Giant 3-Liter Bottle Of Wine

It should come as little surprise to Costco shoppers that the shopping chain has a large selection of wine to choose from. Costco also has wine bottles that are large in scope as well. We're talking 3 liters in size, as one Costco shopper found.

Taking to Reddit, one shopper highlighted their recent discovery and purchase; a bottle of 2018 Chateau Bel-Air Bordeaux. Unfortunately for the wine aficionado in question, they struggled to find more information about the vintage. Hence, they turned to their fellow Costco shoppers. Based on Costco's product page, it appears that the Chateau Bel-Air Bordeaux is a combination of Merlot with Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon. The vintage sold for $56. For those wanting to try a smaller bottle, you can get it for about $12 for a 750-milliliter bottle. A review described the vintage as, "beautiful dark colour tinged with bright red. Generous nose of ripe fruits with a jammy touch."

This isn't the only vintage available to shoppers in an extra large variety. The chain made headlines back in 2020 by selling 3-liter bottles of Kirkland's Signature Asolo Prosecco. However, these promotions pale in comparison to one bottle of wine that the grocery chain sold.