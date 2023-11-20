Save Your Coffee Cans For A Cool Homemade Ice Cream Maker

Home ice cream makers can be an expensive purchase, ranging from $50 to well over $200 depending on the model. Despite the potentially high price tag, these gadgets are quite appealing. After all, who wouldn't want to make their own ice cream on demand? These machines allow you to create nearly any kind of frozen treat you'd like and in a seemingly limitless combination of flavors. Peach and honey? No problem. Peanut butter and jelly? Go right ahead.

But believe it or not, you don't actually need a special device to pull off your own frozen delights. It all starts with two items you may already have in your home –- coffee cans. More specifically, to start this project, you will need two differently sized coffee cans, with one small enough to fit inside the other. It's the first step to making ice cream in the comfort of your own kitchen.