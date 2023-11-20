The Cutting Board Hack For Peeling Lots Of Garlic In A Flash

Roasted vegetables, shrimp scampi, tzatziki, and all sorts of other popular dishes and sauces just wouldn't taste the same without garlic. This flavorful spice can take your meals to a whole new level of flavor and complexity. The downside is that peeling garlic takes a lot of time, especially if you're cooking for a crowd.

Garlic cloves are typically small, which can make handling and peeling them a bit challenging. One solution is to put them in a glass jar, close the lid, and shake for 30 seconds or so. The thin, papery skin covering the cloves should fall off, saving you time and effort.

The jar hack can make peeling garlic fun, but it's not the best choice for smaller cloves. Another option is to use the microwave, two cutting boards, or two bowls. For example, heating the cloves in a microwave oven for 15 to 20 seconds would cause them to slide out of their skins. The problem is that microwaving may destroy some of the nutrients in garlic, reducing its potential health benefits. Given these aspects, you might be better off trying other methods that don't require heat.