The Jar Hack That Can Actually Make Peeling Garlic Fun

For as crucial an ingredient as garlic is in people's kitchens, as much as you may love the taste of the most garlicky garlic recipes, peeling the pungent vegetable isn't exactly one of the huge joys of cooking. Far from it, removing that fibrous, papery skin can be an exercise in tedium, particularly if you need more than a few cloves. Sure, many people know to smash the clove with the side of their knives, but even with the skin loosened, you'll still end up spending time painstakingly picking it off with your fingernails, and very likely cleaning the garlic out from under them later.

But have you tried shaking the garlic? No, seriously. You can peel garlic by shaking it. More specifically, you can place the cloves in a glass mason jar, put the lid on tight, and shake the jar vigorously for around 30 seconds. When you reopen the jar and pour out the garlic, most of the skin should have completely fallen off the cloves and they should be ready for chopping, mincing, crushing, or whatever else you have planned for them in your recipe.

The hack has been making the rounds on the internet for some time. Why it isn't more well-known among the general populace isn't quite clear, but from the look of some of the videos that showcase the technique, it seems to be effective.