McDonald's Mambo + Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauces Review: We Took A Dip And Now We're Hooked

McDonald's parade of permanent dipping sauces runs the rainbow from red tangy BBQ and orange spicy Buffalo to yellow hot mustard and green sweet 'n sour. New dipping sauces have come and gone to enhance the McTaste of everything the chain offers. The two latest dipping sauces lean in with spice to not only open one's mind, but perhaps sinuses too. Enter — for a limited time only — Mambo sauce and Sweet & Spicy Jam.

Hot pepper jams and jellies are nothing new, and for those who have dined in Washington, D.C., it's possible you've sprinkled some Mambo sauce (also known as "Mumbo") on chicken or pizza. McDonald's is now bringing these unique flavors to wider audiences who may have never experienced them. Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald's USA, said as much in a press statement: "Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo Sauce live at the intersection of flavor and culture — pulling from decades of rich food history and tradition in local restaurants and home kitchens, and bringing the delicious spice, sweetness, and kick of heat we know today's customers are craving."

So, does McDonald's Mambo sauce make D.C. proud, or is it the shame of the city? And what of the Sweet & Spicy Jam? Should we celebrate its arrival or hit the snooze button? McWonder no more dear readers. We took a dip into these sauce pools to find out. Here is our chew and review...