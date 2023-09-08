Why You Should Skip Buying Any Name-Brand Products From Aldi

If you're a frequent shopper at Aldi, you've probably come to expect those low prices and its wide variety of generic brands. But if you're hoping to hold onto those familiar traits, you might want to skip buying name-brand products from Aldi.

Most name-brand products that are sold at Aldi will be a whole lot more expensive than they are at other stores. The discount chain doesn't carry many name-brand products, so it's possible you haven't even noticed they're there, but the ones that are on the shelf often aren't in line with Aldi's typical low prices.

Aldi's entire business model is that it offers the same products as your favorite name brands do, often in similar packaging, for way less. Therefore, you should shop at Aldi for the Aldi-exclusive stuff if you want to make the most out of your paycheck. Save the name-brand stuff for the other stores.