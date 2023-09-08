Why You Should Skip Buying Any Name-Brand Products From Aldi
If you're a frequent shopper at Aldi, you've probably come to expect those low prices and its wide variety of generic brands. But if you're hoping to hold onto those familiar traits, you might want to skip buying name-brand products from Aldi.
Most name-brand products that are sold at Aldi will be a whole lot more expensive than they are at other stores. The discount chain doesn't carry many name-brand products, so it's possible you haven't even noticed they're there, but the ones that are on the shelf often aren't in line with Aldi's typical low prices.
Aldi's entire business model is that it offers the same products as your favorite name brands do, often in similar packaging, for way less. Therefore, you should shop at Aldi for the Aldi-exclusive stuff if you want to make the most out of your paycheck. Save the name-brand stuff for the other stores.
What name-brand products does Aldi sell?
If you've already been avoiding picking up any name-brand selections from the Aldi aisles, kudos to you. You might never have never noticed that the discount chain even carries the most popular of brand-name items. While actual selections will vary per store, here are a few of the most popular name-brand items Aldi carries.
For starters, Aldi has many different chip selections from Frito Lay. The chain offers famous choices including Takis, Doritos, Ritz Crackers, and more. Pringles are also commonly available, and Aldi also carries Chips Ahoy for the cookie lovers. Other popular snack options, including SkinnyPop Popcorn, Goldfish, and Cheez-Its are available, too. For sparkling water drinkers, La Croix is always available, and Jimmy Dean products are ready to be grabbed for breakfast.
While these products are available at Aldi, you might want to avoid them if your goal is to save. There are just too many budget-friendly alternatives to these name brands.
Aldi alternatives to the name brands you love
Just because Aldi carries name-brand products doesn't mean it doesn't have equivalents of its own. If you're seeking an alternative to a pricey bag of Lay's chips, Aldi has plenty of generic brands to chose from, including Clancy's and Simply Nature. With flavors including barbecue, cheddar and sour cream, and sweet potato, there are plenty of similar options for less.
Pringles lovers can try Aldi's Original Stackers Potato Crisps. And if you're looking for cookies, Aldi offers plenty of mixes, doughs, and pre-made sleeves to choose from. For cheesy snack fans, Aldi also has offerings like Cheddar Parmesan Crisps. In the drink market, Aldi has very reasonably priced sparkling waters by PurAqua. There are also plenty of affordable breakfast options by the chain's generic brand Breakfast Best.
Of course, these options are just the tip of the iceberg. The bottom line is that if you see a name-brand item at Aldi, there's probably a generic version that's just as good for less. You never know — some of the generic versions might taste just like the real thing.