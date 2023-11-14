Taco Bell Is Bringing Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries To The Menu For A Limited Time

Do you love A) grilled cheese, B) nachos, C) french fries, or D) all of the above? If you answered D, you might be interested in Taco Bell's newest menu item: Grilled cheese nacho fries.

Having trouble imagining how this trinity will taste? Here's a description straight from the chihuahua's mouth (aka from a Taco Bell press release): "Fans can prepare their taste buds for a symphony of flavors as these crisp, golden potatoes are fried to perfection and topped with a grilled, bubbly blend of mozzarella, monterey pepper jack and cheddar cheeses."

Translation: Taco Bell now offers French fries with melted cheese on top. The new dish also comes with steak (not exactly a classic grilled cheese ingredient, but still delicious), as well as nacho cheese and chipotle sauce.

You can get Taco Bell's grilled cheese nacho fries for $4.99 starting today, November 16. Probably. It's a "limited time, while supplies last" kind of deal. Taco Bell recommends calling up your nearest location to check the price and availability — it probably doesn't want a McDonald's Szechuan sauce situation.