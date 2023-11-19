Why Aldi's World-Renowned Whiskey Has Yet To Make It To The US

For a grocery store, Aldi has an impressive fanbase. That's partly because it's cheap and partly because of all its in-house offerings, like its chicken that tastes like Chick-fil-A or Friendly Farms cheese. But if you're in America, you don't see everything at your local Aldi. The supermarket chain has a long list of spirits for sale, including two types of award-winning whiskey, and none of them are for sale in the United States.

Back in 2018, Aldi's private-label Highland Black Scotch Whisky and Glen Marnoch Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky both won gold medals at the Spirits Business Scotch Whisky Masters competition, which crowned them the best whiskies in the world (alongside several other winners). Highland Black won gold again in 2023, while Glen Marnoch took a silver medal.

Both are relatively cheap, too, selling for the equivalent of around $20. But U.S. liquor laws have prevented either variety from gracing the shelves of any American Aldi, alongside its many other liquors, and that's unlikely to change soon.