Freezing Potato Salad Is Possible, But You May Not Want To Try It

Food waste is a real problem in America; it's estimated that Americans waste between 125 and 160 billion pounds of food annually. With food waste being such a concern (and grocery prices still way up even after a slower year of inflation in 2023), most people are looking for ways to keep food good for as long as possible. The most obvious method, of course, is freezing it — but some foods just aren't going to freeze well no matter how hard you try.

One of those foods is definitely potato salad — but it depends a lot on what you're putting in it. An ingredient like mayonnaise or sour cream will be an outright disaster because of what happens to those ingredients when you freeze them — but you can actually pull it off if you use a potato salad held together with something like oil or mustard.