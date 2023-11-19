Unlock New Levels Of Flavor And Put Your Meatloaf On The Grill

Meatloaf is arguably one of the most classic American dishes and belongs right alongside foods like burgers, fried chicken, and apple pie. It's easy to make: Smush up some ground meat with eggs, bread crumbs, and seasonings, then bake it. It's an entree we've all eaten before. However, while it's indisputably a classic, the same old meatloaf flavor can get a little old. True, there are ways around that, like changing your meatloaf topping to something other than plain old ketchup, but a baked meatloaf is still going to be a baked meatloaf.

What if there were other ways to cook your meatloaf that could rocket-boost its flavor? As it turns out, there are. Smoking your meatloaf is always an option (and it's a good one), but it goes even further than that. You can even grill it — and all this method requires is a little bit more effort and a knowledge of how to use the classic two-zone grill method.