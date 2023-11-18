Is It Worth Downloading The Aldi App?
Nowadays, there's an app for almost everything. While that wide array of choices is good, some applications work better than others. Apps can provide customers with little-known coupons and deals, but many just end up taking up space on your phone. Aldi shoppers nearing their storage limit might be wondering if it is worth downloading the Aldi app. Here's what we know.
According to the Aldi website, the chain's application comes with a lot of enticing perks. For one, downloading the Aldi app is a good way to stay on top of the Weekly Aldi Finds. Now, you can know about some of the best deals ahead of time, and you don't have to go scouring the web for that information. The app also provides customers with a first look at newly added products, weekly ads, and price reductions, so you can be sure to get the best deals.
Obvious features aside, the Aldi app even lets you create your own shopping list, so it does seem to offer users a lot of valuable tools. Those are the facts, but here's what customers who have tried the app have to say.
Aldi customers weigh in on the app
Customers who have tried the Aldi app were quick to share their experiences on social media. In one Reddit thread, a shopper claimed that the app is a truly helpful tool that is "very intuitive and easy to navigate." They specifically called attention to the app's simple pickup and delivery features. Another customer agreed with this sentiment but reminded shoppers that the delivery feature often comes with higher costs depending on what you order. Another user disagreed with these fans, saying the Aldi app was "completely abysmal on Android."
In another Reddit thread, a customer shared their love for the app, saying the option to view ads and deals ahead of time made their destructive impulse buying disappear. Other customers shared their reviews to Google Play, and many seemed to be unhappy with the confusing layout of the app.
Overall, reviews for the Aldi app are very mixed. For those who are interested in giving it a try, the app is available for free on iPhone and Android. For everyone else, you don't have to settle for an app to stay on top of Aldi deals.
Other ways to get the most out of your Aldi experience
While using an application to shop can be a game changer, not everyone agrees that the Aldi app is worth the download. If you're one of the many equally unimpressed customers, don't worry. An app isn't the only way to augment your Aldi shopping experience.
You don't need your phone to keep up to date on the best Aldi deals. You can simply pin the chain's website to your browser to get the same information. This way, you can keep an eye on Aldi's weekly finds on your time without having an app taking up space. Plus, Aldi's once-outdated website has gone through some major changes over the years, so it's much easier to use.
For those who still want to try grocery delivery, you don't need the Aldi app to do that, either. Instacart offers grocery delivery from Aldi stores, so you can always try this application out instead to see if you like it better. There are many ways you can get the most out of your trip to Aldi. Whether the app is a part of that journey is up to you.