Is It Worth Downloading The Aldi App?

Nowadays, there's an app for almost everything. While that wide array of choices is good, some applications work better than others. Apps can provide customers with little-known coupons and deals, but many just end up taking up space on your phone. Aldi shoppers nearing their storage limit might be wondering if it is worth downloading the Aldi app. Here's what we know.

According to the Aldi website, the chain's application comes with a lot of enticing perks. For one, downloading the Aldi app is a good way to stay on top of the Weekly Aldi Finds. Now, you can know about some of the best deals ahead of time, and you don't have to go scouring the web for that information. The app also provides customers with a first look at newly added products, weekly ads, and price reductions, so you can be sure to get the best deals.

Obvious features aside, the Aldi app even lets you create your own shopping list, so it does seem to offer users a lot of valuable tools. Those are the facts, but here's what customers who have tried the app have to say.