The Timing Rule To Keep In Mind If You Plan On Proposing At A Fancy Restaurant

A good proposal will warm the cockles of the frostiest heart because love is a splendid thing. One of the classic locations for a proposal is a fancy restaurant; after all, it's already a romantic atmosphere, a place that just feels special, so why wouldn't you propose to the love of your life there? High-end food, good champagne, romantic lighting — it's the perfect setting (you can even propose using food, though buyer beware on that one). It's a classic trope for a reason: People actually do it all the time.

But there's one thing you should know if you plan to propose at a fancy eatery: Timing is everything. This isn't to say don't do it — you definitely can and should — but you need to be careful when you do it. The rule comes down to this: Do not propose at the beginning of a meal because the meal itself is then completely hosed. You're going to spend the whole time wishing you were somewhere else celebrating with loved ones and the person you just proposed to.