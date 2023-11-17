Cut Your Stick Of Butter Into Tablespoons Immediately And Thank Us Later

When baking, many recipes call for butter. The dairy product can add some extra rich flavor to desserts as well as enhance the texture of the bakes. Measuring the exact amount needed is essential for ensuring that the recipe turns out right.

Each stick of butter is generally about a half cup, equivalent to eight tablespoons. Those sticks are wrapped in wax paper, with a printed exterior. That print often features markings to indicate tablespoon measurements. While it may be fairly easy to slice those sticks up as needed for your recipes, you may be able to cut down on a little prep time by slicing them in advance.

When you first bring home fresh sticks of butter from the grocery store, pre-slicing them may be a great way to aid your future bakes. Simply take your knife and slice down, following the pre-printed guidelines of the wax paper. Once the butter stick is all cut up, you'll be left with pre-proportioned tablespoons of butter.