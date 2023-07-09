A Preheated Oven Is The Best Time-Saving Tool For Melting Butter

Home cooks are always on the hunt for new ways to save time in the kitchen. An abundance of hacks have surfaced on the internet in recent years that allow people to save time and effort, particularly when cooking or baking.

One of these tricks pertain to melting butter. While it's generally easy enough to do in the microwave or on the stove, these existing methods add a few steps to the baking process and generally result in more dishes to clean. In some cases, there's an easier way to achieve this task that saves time and reduces other steps in the recipe.

For melting butter, there's a simpler method. For baking recipes that call for melted butter, place the butter in the baking dish while it preheats in the oven. Not only does this save time and effort, but the melted butter doubles as grease for the baking dish, saving time overall.