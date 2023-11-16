Add Bacon Fat To Your Potato Salad Dressing And Thank Us Later

There are few ingredients in the world that don't pair well with bacon. Its salty, fatty flavor pairs perfectly with anything from pancakes to pastas, and it's probably the reason wedge salads taste so good, too. But there's another dish in which the addition of bacon creates a symphony of flavor: Potato salad. Crispy chopped rashers will certainly add texture and meaty savor to the side dish, but before getting rid of that bacon fat, consider adding a little into the salad dressing for the ultimate salty and porky flavor boost. You can even use your saved leftover bacon fat — just make sure to heat it gently until it melts enough to be easily whisked.

Bacon fat is the grease that drips from the meat as it cooks, and while it's normally thrown away, it's actually a great way to enhance your potato salad dressing. All it takes is combining the fat with a few other ingredients to build a potato salad that your guests won't forget. A little goes a long way, though, so be careful not to add more than you need, or the flavor could become overwhelming and the salad could become excessively greasy.