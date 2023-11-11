The Best Way To Measure How Many Apples Are In A Pound Without A Scale

The Daily Meal has you covered on apple cider doughnuts, apple crisp, and more apple recipes perfect for fall because few fruits pair better with the season. One slight issue you may encounter when shopping for your apples is the fact that most recipes call for the number of apples required, while the produce section usually sells them by the pound. Wouldn't it make life easier if you knew roughly how many of which kind of apple constitutes a pound? Well, read on: there's a handy rule of thumb for approximating apple weight without relying on a scale. Knowing it will serve you well in your autumnal grocery shopping adventures.

While between two and four apples will weigh a pound, the most obvious problem with proposing a rule-of-thumb, apples-per-pound calculator is that different apples vary pretty widely in weight! Cortland apples are pretty big characters, especially when compared to the diminutive Gala variety. Luckily, the rule relies on a sliding scale that's fairly easy to commit to memory — especially once you understand how to approximate the size of the fruit (hint: it's relative to your hand).