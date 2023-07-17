For The Best Poached Lobster Tails, Cook Them Off The Heat

Summer is the perfect time to dive into a rich, sweet lobster tail. Lobster meat, when cooked perfectly, is a tender, melt-in-your-mouth dish that needs hardly anything more than a little drawn butter to complement its flavor. But if you're new to cooking lobster, you have to be careful not to leave it on the heat for too long, or it could turn rubbery. And with the price of this seafood, you don't want to mess it up. For the best lobster, it should be poached off the heat for just over four minutes. From there, grill it in a little butter to cook it through and give it extra flavor.

The method comes from Chef Erick Williams, who is the executive chef and owner of four restaurants in the Chicago area, including Virtue Restaurant & Bar. He introduced his technique at the 2022 Food & Wine Classic, and it's his go-to way of cooking the lobster to perfection.