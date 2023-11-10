The Egg Tip You Need To Follow For The Ultimate Coconut Cake

Coconut cake is a popular dessert for many bakers. It's fancy enough to be served on special occasions and its tropical flavor is a hit with crowds. The cake is relatively simple to create, making it a project that even rookie bakers can tackle successfully. Most recipes for this delicious treat use whole eggs in the batter, adding richness to the cake. The whole eggs also contribute to the density of the cake as well. For some people, however, that density can be too heavy.

All it takes is a bit of tweaking to lighten up your coconut cake. An easy way to make a lighter dessert is to swap out the whole eggs for egg whites. The effect is a texture similar to angel food cake, which also has egg-white-only batter. Angel food cake gets its volume from whipping the egg whites before bakers add some of the sugar in. Imagine having that same airy consistency paired with the sweetness of coconut.