The Egg Tip You Need To Follow For The Ultimate Coconut Cake
Coconut cake is a popular dessert for many bakers. It's fancy enough to be served on special occasions and its tropical flavor is a hit with crowds. The cake is relatively simple to create, making it a project that even rookie bakers can tackle successfully. Most recipes for this delicious treat use whole eggs in the batter, adding richness to the cake. The whole eggs also contribute to the density of the cake as well. For some people, however, that density can be too heavy.
All it takes is a bit of tweaking to lighten up your coconut cake. An easy way to make a lighter dessert is to swap out the whole eggs for egg whites. The effect is a texture similar to angel food cake, which also has egg-white-only batter. Angel food cake gets its volume from whipping the egg whites before bakers add some of the sugar in. Imagine having that same airy consistency paired with the sweetness of coconut.
Whip the egg whites right
Using egg whites instead of whole eggs in a cake batter presents certain challenges like getting those whites to the right consistency. One way to make sure that your whites fluff up nicely is to let your eggs come to room temperature before you try to whip them up. Make sure you use a clean, dry bowl as well. Some believe that any oil or butter residue in the bowl will impede the whites from whipping up. They also recommend using a glass bowl over a plastic one to get better results.
You also want to take care with your mixer speed, too. While there is a way to rescue over-whipped egg whites, you want to avoid that issue if you can. Over-whipped whites may cause your cake to lose volume later. To avoid this, set your mixer at a medium speed and keep your eyes on the whites. You're looking to reach the stiff peak stage. Some recipes call for adding some of the cake's sugar to the whites during this process. Others have the butter and sugar whipped together separately.
Whipped egg whites equal fluffy cake
Once you have your egg whites nice and fluffy, you can combine them with the rest of your batter. You want to fold them in gently so as to not deflate them. Once baked, your coconut cake will be wonderfully airy. Your next steps will include creating a frosting for cake. Some recipes call for a cream cheese-based frosting enhanced with coconut extract. To keep with the light and airy theme, you could also do whipped cream frosting. Don't forget those finishing touches, such as coating the cake's exterior with shredded coconut.
For those who are skeptical about making the switch to egg whites instead of whole eggs for their coconut cake, there's another option. You can still get some lightness from whipped egg whites and use your yolks, too. Just whip the egg whites separately from the yolks and fold them into the batter. The yolks can be combined with the butter and sugar as they usually are in traditional coconut cake recipes. Those whipped whites will still give your cake a volume boost.